Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Both Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trilogy Metals Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trilogy Metals Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals Inc. beats Trilogy Metals Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.