Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Since Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -13274.44 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares and 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares. Insiders held 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc. has weaker performance than Piedmont Lithium Limited

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.