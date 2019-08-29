Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Since Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 BHP Group 54 2.73 N/A 3.32 16.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trilogy Metals Inc. and BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.7% of BHP Group are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of BHP Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc. has stronger performance than BHP Group

Summary

BHP Group beats on 7 of the 8 factors Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.