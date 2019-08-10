Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

We will be comparing the differences between Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 BHP Group 47 2.50 N/A 3.50 13.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trilogy Metals Inc. and BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Trilogy Metals Inc. and BHP Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trilogy Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trilogy Metals Inc. and BHP Group has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.75% and 4.6%. Insiders owned 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of BHP Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7% BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 8 of the 9 factors Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.