Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.93 N/A 0.66 9.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trilogy Metals Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Ramaco Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 41.2% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.81% -1.19% 17.92% 14.68% 101.61% 44.51% Ramaco Resources Inc. -1.36% 13.72% 9.53% 9.9% -11.37% 32.32%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats Trilogy Metals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.