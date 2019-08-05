Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trilogy Metals Inc. and EMX Royalty Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trilogy Metals Inc. and EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.75% and 31.1% respectively. Trilogy Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.6%. Comparatively, EMX Royalty Corporation has 13.94% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc. was more bullish than EMX Royalty Corporation.

Summary

Trilogy Metals Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors EMX Royalty Corporation.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.