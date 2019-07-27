Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL) EPS Estimated At $-0.10; Capitala Finance (CPTA) Sentiment Is 1.78

Analysts expect Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 12 after the close.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Trilogy International Partners Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 6,200 shares traded. Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 16 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 9 decreased and sold their equity positions in Capitala Finance Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.23 million shares, down from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Capitala Finance Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

Analysts await Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CPTA’s profit will be $4.02 million for 9.50 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Capitala Finance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $152.91 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Kemper Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. for 228,737 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 386,045 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Regent Investment Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 79,816 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 183,853 shares.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 199,529 shares traded or 83.43% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) has risen 5.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL

Trilogy International Partners Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services to clients and international visitors roaming on its networks in the United States, Bolivia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $165.09 million. The Company’s wireless voice and data communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm also provides fixed broadband communications services to business and residential customers.