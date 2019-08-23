Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $2.5, and a 681.49% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.26%. Competitively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vaxart Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.