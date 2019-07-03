Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.43 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $2.5, and a 642.28% upside potential. Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 243.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Trevena Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.67% and 26% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.