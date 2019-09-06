Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

We are contrasting Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 22.02 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 604.23% for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $2.5. Competitively the average target price of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, which is potential 12.77% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.67% and 89.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.