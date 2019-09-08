Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

This is a contrast between Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Analyst Ratings

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 540.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $2.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.