Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 540.86% at a $2.5 consensus target price. Competitively Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 424.11%. The data provided earlier shows that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Millendo Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.67% and 59.8% respectively. About 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.