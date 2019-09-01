Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $2.5, and a 700.00% upside potential. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 average price target and a 18.48% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.67% and 59.9% respectively. About 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.