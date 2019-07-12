Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.84 N/A -3.87 0.00

Demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Analyst Ratings

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

The upside potential is 576.04% for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $2.5. On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 59.91% and its consensus price target is $25.25. The results provided earlier shows that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.