Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.79 N/A -0.95 0.00

Demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Analyst Ratings

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $2.5, and a 657.58% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 723.53% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Trillium Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.67% and 99.2%. Insiders owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.