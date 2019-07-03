Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.17 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $2.5, and a 653.69% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. About 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.