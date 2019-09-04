Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 736.68% at a $2.5 consensus target price. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 92.93%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Institutional investors owned 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

On 5 of the 6 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.