Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 608.22% for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Immuron Limited has weaker performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Immuron Limited beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.