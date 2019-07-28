Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 628.65% upside potential and a consensus price target of $2.5. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 291.06% and its consensus price target is $14. The results provided earlier shows that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.67% and 0.75%. About 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.