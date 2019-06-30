Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.02 N/A -22.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Analyst Ratings

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 659.88% for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $2.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -64.62% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.