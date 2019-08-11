Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$2.5 is Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 657.58%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 1,665.65% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Trillium Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.67% and 39.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.