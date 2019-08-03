Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparing side by side

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.11 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 646.27% at a $2.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.