Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Comparison side by side

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is $2.5, with potential upside of 681.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.