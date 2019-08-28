Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.66 N/A -3.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 706.97%. On the other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 490.28% and its consensus target price is $21.25. Based on the data shown earlier, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.26%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.