Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparing side by side

Since Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.20 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 629.29% upside potential and an average target price of $2.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.