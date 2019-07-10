Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 81.26 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$2.5 is Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 614.49%. Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has a consensus price target of $85, with potential upside of 70.72%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.