Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Contrasting side by side

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 651.20% for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $2.5. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 232.16% and its consensus target price is $56.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genfit SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.