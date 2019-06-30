Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparison side by side

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 43.22 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 659.88%. Competitively the average target price of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, which is potential 603.78% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 40.67% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.