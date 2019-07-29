Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparison side by side

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.38 N/A 2.08 9.28

In table 1 we can see Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$2.5 is Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 614.49%. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.33 consensus target price and a 59.32% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.