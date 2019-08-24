Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 1925.16 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 683.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $2.5. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 average price target and a 32.96% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.