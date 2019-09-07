Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$2.5 is Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 540.86%. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 111.95%. Based on the results shown earlier, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.