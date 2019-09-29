Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Contrasting side by side

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 21.61M -2.55 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 -0.40 48.47M -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 6,483,648,364.84% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 61,580,485.33% -59.3% -45.4%

Analyst Ratings

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 50.84% and its consensus price target is $110.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.