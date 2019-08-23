Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparison side by side

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $2.5, and a 646.27% upside potential. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 65.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.