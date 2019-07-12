Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.44 N/A -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $2.5, and a 622.75% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.26%. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.