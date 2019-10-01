Trillium Asset Management Upped Its Position in Stifel Finl (SF) by $341,315; Disney Com Stock (DIS) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosted Stake by $1.05 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 5,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 50,224 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 44,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 319,859 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14,351 shares to 71,509 shares, valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,850 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Third-Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com" on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Stifel completes purchase of KC-based public finance business – St. Louis Business Journal" on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance" published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SF shares while 82 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 58.28 million shares or 1.65% less from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited owns 6,688 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,912 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.03% or 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.12% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 35,339 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,252 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 422 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advisors Incorporated has 18,532 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Smith Moore Co holds 0.11% or 8,236 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 20,900 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 125,100 shares. 559,712 are owned by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. Oak Ridge Investments Lc reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 581,911 shares. Stifel accumulated 1.46 million shares.