Trillium Asset Management Upped Its Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $375,218; All-Stars Investment LTD Has Cut Position in Jd Com (JD) by $4.50 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 4,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 37,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 33,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 187,552 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 11.15 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 61.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 15,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 15,971 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Llc owns 159,055 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 110,295 shares stake. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 63 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 20,171 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank reported 278 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Signaturefd Limited Com holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54,067 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co. Brown Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 4,897 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Scout Investments holds 196,336 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 33 shares.