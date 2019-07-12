Trillium Asset Management Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $324,000; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Price Declined While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.08. About 102,713 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 142.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,340 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613,000, up from 25,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 12.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 30/05/2018 – Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no ‘bad surprises’ at Zodiac; 26/04/2018 – GE POWER’S GRID SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT BY POWER CEMENT LIMITED (PCL); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 187,818 shares to 49,005 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,221 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonehearth Capital Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,523 shares. First Advsr LP has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Farm Mutual Automobile invested 0.55% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Iberiabank invested in 0.02% or 13,412 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 94,606 shares. Meyer Handelman has 1.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.25M shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough reported 21,681 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 0.01% or 159,714 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hartford stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Middleton And Ma holds 0.03% or 19,847 shares in its portfolio. Blume Mgmt holds 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 37,284 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa reported 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.25M for 15.73 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,821 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 41,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).