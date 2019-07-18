Trillium Asset Management Trimmed Miller Herman (MLHR) Position By $455,000; Driehaus Capital Management Lowered By $1.13 Million Its Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) stake by 73.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 1,637 shares with $403,000 value, down from 6,237 last quarter. Marketaxess Holdings Inc now has $13.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $368.03. About 180 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 13,000 shares as Miller Herman Inc (MLHR)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 72,000 shares with $2.53 million value, down from 85,000 last quarter. Miller Herman Inc now has $2.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 7,429 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 17.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc reported 550 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk, Japan-based fund reported 52,900 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Prudential Finance reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership has 17,787 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 658 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 9,785 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 19,071 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.82M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity, a California-based fund reported 69,921 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 12,000 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% stake. Numerixs Inv Incorporated accumulated 1,400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.04% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) stake by 27,769 shares to 98,641 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,932 shares and now owns 476,286 shares. Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) was raised too.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Acacia Communications Inc stake by 48,773 shares to 109,885 valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Upland Software Inc stake by 12,104 shares and now owns 372,787 shares. Luxfer Holdings Plc was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $5.79 million activity. $687,181 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was sold by Steinhardt John. $687,850 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares were sold by GOMACH DAVID G. Shares for $4.42M were sold by McVey Richard M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 303,229 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 69,416 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1.34% or 49,249 shares in its portfolio. 686,917 are owned by Amer Century Cos. Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.13% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Reilly Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Regions Financial Corporation holds 12,912 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 45,734 shares. Utah Retirement reported 6,866 shares. 10,044 are held by Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv. Advisor Prns Llc owns 0.03% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 883 shares. Stevens Capital Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Argent invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7,935 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.75M for 74.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.79% negative EPS growth.