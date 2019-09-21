Trillium Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Eog Res (EOG) by $433,287; Atwood & Palmer Has Lifted Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Stock Declined

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 4,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 92,546 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, down from 97,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18387.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23M shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) by 11,612 shares to 98,200 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03 million for 16.33 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ameriprise Inc reported 5.56M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 221,251 are held by Cwm Llc. First State Bank Of Omaha accumulated 139,397 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Prelude Cap Management Llc reported 902 shares. Covington Capital accumulated 75,397 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.13% or 13,456 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,497 shares. Intact Investment Management invested in 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.50 million shares. Srb holds 0.05% or 5,458 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 4,314 shares. U S Global Invsts Inc owns 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 2,227 shares. Cornerstone Cap invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Confluence Invest Management Limited Company holds 357,165 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 63,844 shares. American Bancorporation stated it has 2,558 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1.48 million were accumulated by Palestra Management Lc. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 597 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). London Of Virginia has 1.89 million shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 13,851 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 25,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares has 0.49% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 42,408 shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,491 shares to 1,214 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 103,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,951 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).