Trillium Asset Management Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Cut by $428,225 as Share Value Declined; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Rose, First Republic Investment Management Decreased by $1.37 Million Its Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 19,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 116,220 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, down from 135,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 1.28M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 2,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, down from 41,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 907,161 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 0.95% or 206,400 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,585 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 80,619 shares. 3,000 are owned by Rbf Ltd Liability Com. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc reported 3,334 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 2,174 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 1,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 22,866 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.09% or 5,935 shares in its portfolio. Amp Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sei Invs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 1,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 15,590 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Century has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 377,480 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 280,159 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 16.40 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29,240 shares to 383,597 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tailored Brands Inc by 61,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 40,679 shares to 186,928 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 46,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

