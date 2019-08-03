Trillium Asset Management Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Increased by $369,516; Eagle Capital Management Stake In Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Was Raised

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 416,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 38.35M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.34M, up from 37.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.60 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 1,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 67,778 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, up from 66,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 417,886 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 621,284 shares. New England Mgmt has 3,590 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Decatur Mgmt has 1.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Commonwealth Financial Pa owns 1,971 shares. Harvey Com Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oppenheimer And holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,134 shares. Connors Investor Service, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,173 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Torray Lc reported 41,597 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.93 million shares. 5,207 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Llc. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,552 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stock Yards Financial Bank & Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,053 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,613 shares to 6,053 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,234 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 389,256 shares to 18.86 million shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 101,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.