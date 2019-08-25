Trillium Asset Management Raised Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position by $379,700; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Stock Value Declined, Fmr Boosted by $29.97 Million Its Holding

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 177,183 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 173,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 85,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 712,587 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.52 million, up from 627,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $298.66. About 140,447 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 19,919 shares to 39,451 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 129,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,696 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has 9,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ci Invs holds 0.2% or 103,097 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 0% or 5,031 shares. Advsr Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). First Mercantile owns 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 240 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 34,360 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 14,026 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 5,053 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,106 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Redwood Invests Limited Liability reported 42,514 shares stake. Ranger Investment Limited Partnership owns 57,180 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 660,092 shares to 8.68M shares, valued at $372.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LendingTree (TREE) Stock Down 16.22% on Q2 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Platinex Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tree of Knowledge Enters International Distribution Agreement with Cannenta, Expanding Reach into Australia and New Zealand – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YSS Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Operational Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.