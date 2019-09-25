Trillium Asset Management Position in Aflac (AFL) Has Lowered by $442,638; Cms Energy (CMS) Stake Has Increased by Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 8,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 383,994 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05 million, down from 392,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 241,670 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 32,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 95,483 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, up from 62,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 61,622 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 16/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 73. Interim Reporting; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advanta; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES COVERAGE OF NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING TESTS; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $2.30-Adj EPS $2.34; 22/05/2018 – NCI Awarded $44 Million HHS PERM RC Contract to Help CMS Report lmproper Payments; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 32, Form CMS-1728; 05/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: FORM 6-K FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 41,166 shares to 335,693 shares, valued at $28.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 4,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 5,921 shares to 16,511 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 49,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,591 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).