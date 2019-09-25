Trillium Asset Management Maintains Position in Hanover Ins Group (THG); Randolph Co Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $516,385; Market Valuation Rose

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $132.71. About 3.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 33,606 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, up from 29,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 68,644 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 472,533 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Inc reported 44,567 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.60 million shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Argent Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 265,531 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 17,959 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp accumulated 219,644 shares. Wharton Business Grp Inc Llc stated it has 2,273 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gavea Investimentos Ltda holds 20.76% or 59,761 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 43,568 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Limited holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,500 shares. Moreover, Csu Producer Resource Incorporated has 9.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,200 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 40,000 were accumulated by Howard Hughes Institute. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,197 shares to 383,994 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 2,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,764 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust Communication accumulated 0.01% or 7,333 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 0% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) for 535 shares.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Hanover Insurance Group Expands Specialty Leadership Team – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hanover Insurance in $150M accelerated share repurchase pact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.