Trillium Asset Management Maintains Holding in Blackbaud (BLKB); Private Trust Co Has Increased Its Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) as Stock Value Declined

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 64.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 17,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 45,647 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 27,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 243,790 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 12,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 167,026 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 154,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 1,772 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.05% or 312,827 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Invsts owns 221,694 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 440,691 shares. 13,001 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorp Tru. 3.76M are owned by Suvretta Cap Lc. 5,924 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Lc. 143,386 are held by Chemung Canal Trust Company. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 84,939 shares. Cardinal Mngmt reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 6,324 were reported by Northrock Ltd Liability Corp. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.51% or 851,087 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has invested 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mathes Inc holds 13,050 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 7,019 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 4,498 shares to 22,457 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,738 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 649,798 shares. 2,759 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advisors. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 4,838 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 109,452 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 19,651 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,373 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 55,547 were reported by Sei. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 123 shares. Fred Alger Management has 0.18% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 578,232 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Prudential has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 81,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Diversified Trust Com has 7,500 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity. Shares for $58,088 were sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K on Tuesday, February 12.