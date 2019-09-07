Trillium Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Mccormick & Co (MKC) as Stock Value Rose; Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed Its Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) Position by $1.35 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 150,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.58% . The institutional investor held 5.30 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.22M, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Companhia Paranaense Energ C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. It closed at $12.8 lastly. It is down 139.23% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 14/05/2018 – Report 20 – F; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 25/04/2018 – COPEL POSTPONES RESTART OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT BY 1 MO; 13/04/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$521.8 million in the fourth quarter; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 23/03/2018 COPEL SAYS CO. TO MISS DEADLINE TO REPORT 2017 EARNINGS; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc analyzed 46,908 shares as the company's stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 198,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84M, down from 244,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.98. About 386,173 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 39.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ELP’s profit will be $54.56 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% negative EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,363 shares to 674,336 shares, valued at $75.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 93,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.03M for 31.97 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.