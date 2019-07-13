Trillium Asset Management Lifted Newell Brands (NWL) Position By $438,600; Marchex (MCHX) Sentiment Is 1.83

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 8.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 29,240 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 27.81%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 383,597 shares with $5.88 million value, up from 354,357 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.17 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 13/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Another North Dakota State University Championship with Custom Championship Rings and Fan Collection; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Restructuring Into $9B Consumer-Products Company; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole

Marchex Inc (MCHX) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 44 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 24 sold and decreased their equity positions in Marchex Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 20.63 million shares, up from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Marchex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group accumulated 0% or 2,220 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.2% or 1.54M shares. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 293,389 shares. Headinvest Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 75,669 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 40,717 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 57,321 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability stated it has 32,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors holds 0.26% or 2.43M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 2.47M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 441,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 5.52% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. P.A.W. Capital Corp owns 1.03 million shares or 4.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 3.11% invested in the company for 850,854 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 871,376 shares.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 74,211 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. The company has market cap of $202.89 million. The Company’s products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses.