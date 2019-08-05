Trillium Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $448,932 as Valuation Rose; As Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) Stock Were Volatile, Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Decreased Its Stake

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD GZT.TA SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR ILS 3.68; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 27/03/2018 – GAZIT-GLOBE APPOINTS EHUD ARNON CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL TAX LIABILITY DUE TO GAINS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 GAZIT-GLOBE: AMOUNT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $300M FROM $360M; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Adjusted Profit $69M; 24/05/2018 – GAZIT SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPS/RESULTS FROM REG SHR SALES; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SAME PROPERTY NOI FOR GROUP IN QUARTER INCREASED BY 3.7% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Gazit-Globe Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion)

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 37,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 342,290 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 304,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 801,643 shares traded or 45.48% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 25,545 shares to 127,438 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47,476 shares to 134,057 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,914 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Smithfield Tru has 6,934 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 18,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 843,032 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 494,121 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 547,238 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% or 1.32 million shares. Tcw Gp Incorporated invested in 40,000 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 156,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1,400 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 46,026 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 22,076 shares.

