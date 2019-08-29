Trillium Asset Management Lifted Cambrex (CBM) Holding by $1.06 Million; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Cut by $321,300 Its Holding

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 39.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 27,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 98,641 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 70,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 575,149 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $170.56. About 130,491 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.