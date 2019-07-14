Trillium Asset Management Increases Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI); Avista (AVA) Stock Price Rose While Richard C Young & Company Upped Position by $418,360

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 198.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 100,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,130 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 50,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 10,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,771 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 118,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 334,112 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE NET BENEFITS TO AVISTA’S OREGON CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing the Transaction in 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.10; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS CO AND AVISTA RECEIVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Avista $375m WNG 30Y; IPT +125 Area; 27/03/2018 – Washington UTC: Settlement reached in Avista/Hydro One merger case; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – AS RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON TOTAL ABOUT $44 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista receive Federal Communications Commission approval for proposed merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Llc owns 4,322 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited accumulated 0.02% or 58,477 shares. 7.32M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 151,479 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 12,930 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Laurion Cap LP reported 42,931 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alps Incorporated holds 0.01% or 17,742 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 22,000 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 5,689 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 403,880 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Advsr has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 15,776 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc owns 5,904 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 25,840 shares to 90,387 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 254,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,956 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).